Another day of flight delays in STL after Southwest weekend cancellations

The airline is starting to stabilize its schedule, with only 2% of flights cancelled Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — CNBC reports, Southwest Airlines canceled 87 flights, or 2% of its schedule, on Tuesday. This could be a sign the carrier is starting to stabilize after 'external constraints' disrupted the travel plans of tens of thousands of customers.

Passengers over the weekend were dealing with chaos after Southwest canceled more than 1,800 flights, about 25% of its total flight count.

Some people faced obstacles in making their way back to St. Louis as most of the flights scheduled to arrive at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport were impacted by the cancelations and delays.

On Tuesday, the ripple effects can still be felt at the airport.

As of 6 a.m., there were 10 delayed flights listed on the boards in the Southwest terminal of the St. Louis airport. Two flights are listed as canceled.

Throughout the morning, the number of delayed flights fluctuated.

Sunday, when these cancellations first started popping up, St. Louis-Lambert International Airport saw more than 30 Southwest flight cancellations. By Monday, more than 20 arriving and departing flights were either canceled or delayed.

Southwest was one of several airlines to announce last week it will require all workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs. This vaccine policy goes into effect on Dec. 8.

There has been a lot of speculation online that the cancellations were caused by a staffing protest or walk-out because of the new vaccine policy.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association has confirmed that is not true. Read the full SWAPA statement here.

Passengers whose flights have been canceled may wonder if they will be compensated for their trouble.

According to the department of transportation, an airline is required to refund or rebook a passenger even if the only available flight is more than a day beyond the original flight time.