Van Explodes in Sri Lanka

A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported.

A Sri Lankan Police officer inspects a blast spot at the Shangri-la hotel in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. More than hundred were killed and hundreds more hospitalized with injuries from eight blasts that rocked churches and hotels in and just outside of Sri Lanka's capital on Easter Sunday, officials said, the worst violence to hit the South Asian country since its civil war ended a decade ago. (AP Photo/Chamila Karunarathne)

Via AP



Driver killed in crash on I-270

The man drove off the side of the interstate and hit a guardrail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

KSDK

It's the last day to help the Saint Louis Zoo be named best in the US

The Saint Louis Zoo is hoping for a three-peat. It has once again been nominated as one of the best zoos in the nation, but it needs your help keeping the No. 1 spot.

USA Today nominated the Saint Louis Zoo for three awards in its 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards Program: Best Zoo, Best Zoo Exhibit—Sea Lion Sound (which also won last year) and Best Zoo Exhibit—Grizzly Ridge.

Hippo at Saint Louis Zoo

Saint Louis Zoo

Cardinals game at a glance: Cards lineup steps up to take series against Mets

Murder in the neighborhood... St. Louis County police say a Spanish Lake man killed his neighbor and stole his car, credit cards and cash. Police went to Burgos Street Saturday for a welfare check when they found 63-year-old Michael Shaw badly injured. One day later, police charged 42-year-old Keith Hill with first-degree murder. Police say Hill confessed to killing his next-door neighbor after a dispute over money. He told police he forced his way into Shaw's home and beat him with a lamp.

Fentanyl opioid patches recalled for dosing error... Two lots of a transdermal patch used for delivery of the synthetic opioid Fentanyl have been recalled because the patches inside some cartons may contain a different dosage than the carton states. It could lead to potentially life-threatening consequences.

A gas station is giving a helping hand to those in need... and it's all being done with a simple sign placed on the front door. The new sign at Gas Mart No. 7 in Imperial says, "If you are down on your luck and cannot buy food to eat, ask the cashier, we will feed you. We guarantee it's better than the meals you get in jail." It all started when the owner confronted a man who was shoplifting. The man said he and his son needed food. Instead of calling the police he gave the man a free meal. That gesture started a wave of kindness.

Target's car seat trade-in is happening now... The retailer's semi-annual car seat trade-in event starts today and continues through May 4. During the event, you can drop off a car seat at a participating Target to be recycled and receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, car seat base or other baby gear. Click here to find a participating Target location. The Target website notes that the event is "held at nearly all of our stores, with only a few exceptions.