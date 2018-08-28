MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Another victim has stepped forward claiming a Maryland Heights dog attacked her without being provoked.

Back in May, we introduced you to Kim Barkley who claims a rottweiler-pitbull mix left her with $11,000 worth of medical expenses.

Now a former neighbor said something similar happened to her.

Katie Higgins actually saw our story back in May and decided to come forward to say the dog also attacked her back in 2012.

At the time, she lived right across from the dog's owner, Ronald Lazear, who is a Breckenridge Hills Police Officer.

She was helping out a neighbor with storm damage from the night before when she was attacked.

"Still to this day, I don’t want anyone’s dogs in my face," said Higgins. "I don’t even want my own dogs in my face."

A Maryland Heights Police report said Lazear came over to the neighbor's house when the dog attacked Higgins.

"I put my hand palm down, the dog sniffed my hand and then just lunged straight at my face. And I had turned and that’s when he bit me right there," she said.

The pitbull-rottweiler left deep cuts to her face and long-lasting problems.

"I couldn’t feel my jaw for about four months after that. I was saying a minimum of 10 words a day, if that. I had to talk to a couple of doctors. Ron said he’d pay for it, but we never saw any payment," Higgins said.

She's now the second person to say Lazear's dog left them with physical and emotional scars.

Kim Barkley said the same dog attacked her last summer when she was just trying to drop off her grandson at Lazear's house.

"It is a vicious dog. That is what was originally put in the police report," Barkley said.

She filed a city ordinance violation against Lazear in Maryland Heights Municipal Court. A few weeks ago, the judge issued a verdict.

"They had found him guilty, fined him $1,000 fine and $24.50 in court costs, and it will be taken to a higher court because Mr. Lazear wants to appeal it," said Barkley.

Whether Lazear wins the appeal or not, Kim said she'll still be unhappy because the court is only issuing a fine and isn't doing anything about the dog.

"I would also like the dog to be euthanized," said Barkley.

That's Katie's wish too.

Because even though her wounds have healed, she hopes no one else has to endure this level of pain.

"I do believe that dog would attack again," said Higgins.

5 On Your Side reached out to Mr. Lazear's attorney, but we haven't gotten a call back.

We did speak over the phone with him when we did our last story, and he declined to talk specifics of the case.

