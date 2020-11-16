AP survey: Illinois voters sour on state of nation

AP VoteCast found that 33% of Illinois voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 67% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction

Voters in Illinois made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 33% of Illinois voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 67% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 2,878 voters and 666 nonvoters in Illinois -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Biden had an advantage over Trump among both voters under 45 and older voters.

Both Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to back Biden but Biden was roughly even with Trump among white voters.

Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to support Biden.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to support Biden. Trump was preferred over Biden among voters in small towns and rural areas.

RACE FOR SENATE

In the race for U.S. Senate, Richard Durbin led Mark Curran among both voters under 45 and older voters.

Both Black voters and Latino voters were more likely to back Durbin but white voters were divided between Curran and Durbin.

Both voters without a college degree and college-educated voters were more likely to back Durbin over Curran.

Both voters in cities and suburban voters were more likely to back Durbin over Curran but voters in small towns and rural areas were more likely to prefer Curran.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 15% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 27% said it’s somewhat under control. Fifty-eight percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Illinois. Forty-five percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 25% saying it ranked at the top.

Eight percent named health care, 8% named racism and 4% named law enforcement.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were more negative than positive in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 35% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 65% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Illinois, 22% said that was because their vote doesn't matter, 19% said they don't like politics generally and 14% said they don't like the candidates.

In Illinois, 76% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 82% did not have a college degree.

