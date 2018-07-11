ST. LOUIS — Longtime Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay and Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer will keep their seats in the St. Louis area, the Associated Press projected.

For Clay, it will be his 10th term in office in Missouri's first district, while Luetkemeyer will be serving his sixth term representing Missouri's third district. The AP called Clay's race at 8:48, and Luetkemeyer at 9:28.

As of 9:50, Clay had nearly 80 percent of the vote over Robert Vroman with about 27 percent of precincts reporting. Luetkemeyer was leading Republican Katy Geppert with about 48 percent.

The race in the third district was still too close to call at 10 p.m.

© 2018 KSDK