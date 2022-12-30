'We have reached our limit': APA Olivette needs help getting big dogs into homes

Adoption fees are waived for dogs weighing more than 40 pounds until the New Year.

OLIVETTE, Mo. — Like many animal shelters across the country and the St. Louis region, the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) Olivette is inundated with animals.

APA Olivette is over capacity with big dogs.

In another Twitter post, the agency said, "We have reached our limit."

Adoption fees are waived for dogs weighing more than 40 lbs until the New Year. Every pet is spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

The agency is asking for people to foster or adopt a dog. Another post stated they are trying to send at least 50 dogs to loving homes this week.

No appointment is required to visit the dogs available for adoption at 10521 Baur Blvd, 63132.

APA Missouri had a record-breaking year in 2022.

More than 5,200 pets were adopted between both of locations, setting a new personal record. Its transfer program helped more than 2,000 animals get a second chance this year.

Earlier this month, APA officially started to oversee St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center.

This is after a 2019 audit showed poor conditions and concerns of high euthanasia rates at the center. The APA operates its flagship location on Hanley Road in Brentwood while also operating the Olivette location.

Click here to learn how to become a foster.