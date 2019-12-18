ST. LOUIS — Is a new pet on your family’s holiday wish list?

If you adopt from the APA on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23, you can have your pet delivered to your home on Christmas Eve or Christmas! Each special delivery includes a letter from Santa.

Delivery will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas from 8 a.m. to noon by APA’s ‘elves.’

There is an additional $100 delivery fee, which goes to the APA. The APAP said all deliveries must be within a 20-mile radius of the APA.

There are a limited number of spaces for delivery, and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis until the schedule is full.

All adoptions must be completed in person at the APA Adoption Center

Available pets will not be reserved or held back from adoption in order to make them eligible for delivery.

