ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire just north of downtown St. Louis.

Crews responded to the apartment building at Collins Avenue and Florida Street.

Photos from 5 On Your Side viewers showed thick black smoke and flames rising from the building at about 7:30 Sunday morning.

An official with the St. Louis Fire Department said more information will be released soon.

5 On Your Side has a crew at the fire scene. This story will be updated when more information is confirmed.

Top stories people are reading right now:

RELATED: Take a look inside this $13M Ladue home for sale

RELATED: Cardinals lose to Cubs, NL Central race goes to final day

RELATED: Elon Musk unveils SpaceX rocket designed to get to Mars and back

RELATED: Des Peres residents say car thieves are using garage door openers to get into homes

RELATED: St. Louis native becomes first U.S. woman to win gold in hammer throw at World Championships