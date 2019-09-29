ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are working to put out an apartment fire just north of downtown St. Louis.
Crews responded to the apartment building at Collins Avenue and Florida Street.
Photos from 5 On Your Side viewers showed thick black smoke and flames rising from the building at about 7:30 Sunday morning.
An official with the St. Louis Fire Department said more information will be released soon.
5 On Your Side has a crew at the fire scene. This story will be updated when more information is confirmed.
