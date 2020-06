The fire broke out Thursday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — Firefighters are fighting a large fire at an apartment building in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon..

Dispatch confirmed to 5 On Your Side the fire is at the Castle Park Apartments at 1600 Castle Park Dr. in St. Louis.

The apartment building and the Normandy nursing home have been evacuated.

5 On Your Side has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.