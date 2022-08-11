Apartment fire near O'Fallon Park leaves 3 hospitalized

Three people were hospitalized after firefighters rescued them from the burning building.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Three people were hospitalized after an apartment fire broke out late Monday night in north St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the fire started at about 11 p.m. Monday on the first floor of a four-unit apartment in the 5000 block of Von Phul Street. Flames spread to the second floor, causing heavy damage.

When firefighters arrived, they used an aerial ladder to save a man from the second floor of the apartment building. Crews also entered the apartment and saved two women on the first and second floors, Capt. David Neighbors told 5 On Your Side.

All three victims were transported to a hospital for medical treatment, but their condition was unknown as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were working to determine the cause of the fire.