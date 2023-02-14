ARCA gets funding for new 40-foot mobile clinic, helps end surge of drug overdose deaths in St. Louis region

There will be a mobile stop at Refuge and Restoration, which is a community incubator in the Dellwood community, Living with Purpose in Baden, and other areas.

ST. LOUIS — Assisted Recovery Centers of America (ARCA) welcomed a brand new 40-foot Freightliner mobile clinic Tuesday morning that can help end the surge of drug overdose deaths in the St. Louis region.

Aaron Laxton, executive director with ARCA, said this "year-and-a-half in the making project" received funding from the Missouri Department of Mental Health. The truck is about initiating relationships and building trust with those affected by drug overdose.

“This is really another tool in our toolbox to get addiction treatment to individuals who may not otherwise set foot into a clinic,” Laxton said. “This is taking addiction treatment out into the community to try and reduce the soaring overdose deaths the community has been experiencing over the last five years.”

Suneal Menzies, the chief operating officer at ARCA, said the mobile clinic was designed in Ohio and delivered Tuesday at about 10 a.m. The staffing team then received almost three hours of training to learn the “bells and whistles” of the mobile facility.

Menzies said the truck is a comprehensive, behavioral health, substance abuse disorder mobile treatment clinic. A primary focus, as it is in most areas of our work, is really about access to care.

When the pandemic started, the service initially operated from only a car and served the homeless population of St. Louis areas. Then, during a pilot mission with PreventED, who allowed ARCA to use their mobile treatment unit, ARCA served more regions including Dellwood, Jennings, University City, St. Peters, Baden, and deeper into the City of St. Louis.

“What we saw as we went through this pilot … was the further you got to the city … the heavier the foot traffic … and one of the big calls from the Department of Mental Health is the disproportionate overdose rates and statistics that are coming out regarding African Americans,” Menzies said.

More specifically, males in the African American community, Menzies added.

“We know from decades and decades of lack of resources, intentional benign-neglect of these communities, generational-trauma … call it whatever you want, but the opioid epidemic has raged and fueled among the poor and then the Black communities,” Menzies said.

Menzies said mobile clinic patients can receive same-day, immediate access to medical detox and stabilization tools. One tool is suboxone, a fixed-dose combination medication that includes buprenorphine and naloxone. Also, prevention and harm-reduction help will be available using narcan and fentanyl-testing stripes.

Both treatments are for opioid overdose, withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

Patients will also have access to behavioral health through support specialists, social workers, and therapists. Also, a medical team that includes doctors, nurses, and medical providers will be on hand. Medication, primary care, housing, Medicaid enrollment, and food stamp application assistance will also be available.

The mobile treatment clinic is in Chesterfield as of Tuesday but will be fully operational by March in other parts of the region.

There will be a mobile stop at Refuge and Restoration, which is a community incubator in the Dellwood community, Living with Purpose in Baden, and south and north sides of the St. Louis region, Menzies.

Laxton added that ARCA relies on faith and community leaders to tell them where to go. So, individuals can visit the ARCA website and request the truck visit their event or location. Telehealth options are also available.

Treatment on the mobile clinic is 100% free, no insurance is required, and no appointments are needed.

