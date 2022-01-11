Arch Apparel, Education Plus team up for shirt to help Central VPA

A press release from Education Plus says proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be "used to support the ongoing needs of the school."

ST. LOUIS — There's a new way to show your support for Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Education Plus has partnered with Arch Apparel on a new T-shirt. It has "SLPS" for St. Louis Public Schools, on the front with a rose. On the back is a heart and logos from other area school districts.

The shirts cost $22 to $30 and are available one week only.

A press release from Education Plus says proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be "used to support the ongoing needs of the school."