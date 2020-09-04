BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Arch Apparel is the latest local business to join the effort to make supplies to fight COVID-19, and a portion of the profits will go to helping health care workers.

The St.Louis themed streetwear store will soon be selling face masks to the public. Part of the profits will be used to donate meals to health care workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic response. All meals will be sourced from local restaurants.

Arch apparel posted the announcement on Facebook Saturday with an image that said "coming soon."

"The CDC wants us to mask up, we’ve got you covered STL ⚜️," the business said.

"...These masks will help us all stay safe, protect others, support our local food industry and show love for the people on the front lines working tirelessly to help fight this COVID-19 pandemic 🏥. If we all keep doing our part, we’re going to get through this stronger than ever."

Arch Apparel said more details will be released at a later date.

Arch Apparel The CDC wants us to mask up, we've got you covered STL ⚜️ * A portion of profits will be donated back to a local group providing meals to STL health care workers, all the food will be sourced from...

More local stories:

RELATED: Man's company car taken during carjacking

RELATED: St. Louis County begins releasing racial data on coronavirus cases

RELATED: Wash U launches clinical trial to evaluate antimalarial drugs for COVID-19 treatment

RELATED: 'It's OK to not be OK' | Tips on maintaining healthy relationships during quarantine