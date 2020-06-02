ST. LOUIS — In honor of Black History Month, Gateway Arch National Park is hosting a special program on Friday.

The Elizabeth Keckley Living History Performance commemorates Keckley, an enslaved African American who lived in St. Louis, eventually buying her own freedom and becoming a civil activist.

The performance takes place at 10:15 a.m., Feb. 7, at the mezzanine inside the Gateway Arch Visitor Center.

Living history interpreter Marlene Rivero will play the part of Keckley, an enslaved black woman who lived in St. Louis and worked as a seamstress.

"Rivero's powerful performance highlights Keckley's quest for her freedom and the freedom for all African Americans through her acts of compassion," the Arch's event description said.

Keckley bought her and her son's freedom and eventually became First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln's friend and personal seamstress.

"As the country comes together to commemorate African Americans throughout history, here at Gateway Arch National Park we are spotlighting the struggles and achievements of those whose fights for civil rights have strong ties to St. Louis," said says Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, director of education for Gateway Arch National Park.

The event is free and open to all ages.

For more information, click here

That's not the only event the Arch is putting on for Black History Month. On Feb. 15, Lynne Jackson, a direct descendant of Dred and Harriet Scott, will give a presentation on the history of civil rights and African American women's suffrage.

