Arch to go dark for first 2 weeks of May

The National Park Service announced it won’t light up the Arch from May 1 – 14 due to bird migration season

ST. LOUIS — The lights will stay off at the Gateway Arch for the first two weeks of May, all to help birds that are migrating after their winters down south.

The National Park Service announced it won’t light up the Arch from May 1 – 14 due to bird migration season.

“The beginning of May is the peak time for birds migrating north for the summer,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at the Gateway Arch National Park. “The first two weeks of May, we will turn off the Gateway Arch’s exterior lights to avoid the possible disorienting effect of the monument’s upward lighting on birds that migrate at night.”

The outside lights will be turned back on beginning Friday, May 15. The Arch will continue to be lit every night through the summer.

The Gateway Arch National Park is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.