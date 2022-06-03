People get stuck inside Gateway Arch tram

A tram that takes visitors up and down the inside of the Arch became stuck Friday afternoon, leaving several people inside the capsules.

ST. LOUIS — A trip to the Gateway Arch did not go as planned for dozens of visitors Friday afternoon.

About 25 people were trapped inside one of the Arch legs when a tram that takes guests up and down the monument became stuck.

The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the scene, and Gateway Arch National Park officials and maintenance workers also assisted. Crews worked to free everyone and no injuries were reported, the St. Louis Fire Department tweeted.

No other information has been released at this time, including what led to the tram getting stuck.

