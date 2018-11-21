ST. LOUIS — In the wake of Monday's sexual attack and murder inside a west St. Louis County retail store, the Archdiocese of St. Louis is asking people to say a special prayer for the victims.

An unidentified man entered the store Monday, sexually assaulted at least one victim and shot Jamie Schmidt. She later died.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis sent an email Tuesday that read:

“Archbishop Carlson has asked that all parishes pray in a special way for the victims of the Catholic Supply shooting at all Masses this weekend. Please consider including one or two petitions in the Universal Prayers at all Masses this weekend and remember them in your prayers. Following are two Universal Prayers which you are welcome to insert if you so choose, or please feel free to create your own.

As we begin celebrations for Thanksgiving may we keep the victims and their families in our prayers this weekend and ask the Lord to be with them during this difficult time.

Universal Prayers

For an end to all forms of violence in our city, state, nation, and world, we remember in a special way the victims and those impacted by the horrific tragedy at Catholic Supply on Monday, that all of us will work together to make Christ’s farewell gift of peace more of a reality in our world, let us pray to the Lord.

For our faithfully departed loved ones and for all those who have died, we pray for the repose of the soul of the woman killed in the Catholic Supply tragedy on Monday, that they will have the joy and happiness of seeing God face to face in the heavenly kingdom, let us pray to the Lord.”

News of the tragedy has people who weren't directly victimized feeling anxious and scared because the suspect is still out there.

Tom Duff, Executive Director at St. Louis Counseling, says the first step to getting past those fears and anxieties is to accept that there are just some things in life we can't control.

Then, he says instead of bottling them up, you need to find an outlet for your feelings.

"Talking, either to a loved one, a friend, a co-worker. And if not, maybe there's a pattern of unhealthy feelings you may be having and behaviors and so you should seek out professional counseling as well," said Duff.

St. Louis Counseling can help you through any anxiety you may be feeling. Call their office at 314-544-3800.

