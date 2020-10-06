Archdiocese of St. Louis has new Archbishop-elect

Archbishop-elect Rozanski currently serves as Bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts

ST. LOUIS — Pope Francis has accepted the retirement of St. Louis Archbishop Robert J. Carlson.

He has named Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski as the 11th bishop and 10th Archbishop of St. Louis.

“I am honored to have served as leader of the Archdiocese of St. Louis for more than a decade,” said Archbishop Carlson. “This large and generous community of faithful Catholics will continue to encourage me in my faith journey, and I know that Bishop Rozanski will cherish his new ministry. I am confident in the future of God’s strong Church in St. Louis with Archbishop-elect Rozanski as its shepherd.”

There will be a press conference at 10 a.m. on June 10 to welcome Archbishop-elect Rozanski.

According to a press release from the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Archbishop-elect Rozanski currently serves as Bishop of Springfield, Massachusetts, where he was appointed bishop by Pope Francis on June 19, 2014.

A Mass to install Most Reverend Mitchell T. Rozanski as the 11th bishop and 10th archbishop of St. Louis is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, August 25, which is on the Feast Day of Saint Louis, King of France.

Carlson served as Archbishop of St. Louis for 11 years. He will continue to serve as Apostolic Administrator until the installation of Archbishop-elect Rozanski.

“The Archdiocese of St. Louis is grateful to Archbishop Carlson for his faithful and strong leadership throughout the triumphs and challenges of the last decade, and looks forward to the gifts he will continue to offer in the next chapter of his journey,” a press release from the Archdiocese of St. Louis said.