ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is holding a "Mass of Reparation" at the Cathedral Basilica for all the victims of sexual abuse.

This comes after a report revealed hundreds of pedophile priests in Pennsylvania.

In Catholic tradition, an act of reparation is a prayer or devotion to atone for one’s own sins and the sins of others.

Archbishop Robert Carlson will lead the mass.

Last week, Carlson invited the Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley to review the Archdiocese records on the church’s handling of sexual abuse accusations against clergy members.

The mass will be held at the cathedral on September 7.

