Archdiocese of St. Louis' All Things New restructuring plan preview

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski is scheduled to make the announcement on Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — For the last 10 years, the Archdiocese of St. Louis has faced a variety of changes.

A spokesperson says the number of priests declined. The number of Catholics attending masses shrunk and where Catholics choose to live in the St. Louis area is shifting.

These changes are happening as the need for evangelism and social outreach has increased.

In a response to the major changes, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski is expected to announce the "All Things New" restructuring plan for parishes on Saturday.

According to officials with the Archdiocese, it comes after Rozanski spent extensive time compiling sacramental, financial and demographic statistics over the last decade for every parish and school. In addition, he has been gathering feedback through surveys, listening sessions, focus groups and one-on-one meetings.

5 On Your Side was told that over the last two years, Rozanski asked a crucial question: "Which parish communities make the most sense to come together in light of demographic shifts, evangelization and social outreach efforts, resources and priest availability?"

The Archdiocese described the pastorates at a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team.

A spokesperson says following Saturday's announcement "all information will go live on the Archdiocese's website including parish-specific plans and priests' assignments."

The Archdiocese says school restructuring will not be a part of the All Things New announcement.

Archbishop Rozanski will make the announcement at the Cardinal Rigali Center in Shrewsbury at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Remember, all information will be posted at 6p.m. Saturday here.

