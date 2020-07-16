x
Archdiocese of St. Louis to give away free diapers

The diaper giveaway will be held on Saturday at three locations across the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is holding a diaper giveaway on Saturday, July 18.

The archdiocese will be giving away free size 1 diapers to individuals, couples and families with unborn and infant children. The diapers also will be available for anyone who takes care of an infant.

The diapers are first come first served while supplies last.

Pick-up locations include:

  • St. John the Baptist Parish (south city) from 9 to 11 a.m.
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish (Ferguson) from 10 a.m. to noon
  • St. Peter Parish (St. Charles) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information call 314.778.0628 or email cynthiahaehnel@archstl.org.
