178 parishes to be consolidated into 88 'pastorates', Archdiocese of St. Louis announces

The archdiocese said this will be the final set of draft models. They are asking parishioners to provide feedback to their parish leaders by Feb. 15.

ST. LOUIS — In a newly released draft, the Archdiocese of St. Louis outlined the proposed changes coming to the church as part of its "All Things New" restructuring plan.

In the plan, the archdiocese said its 178 parishes will be consolidated into 88 pastorates, which the archdiocese described as a community overseen by one pastor and pastoral team.

Maps included in the announcement show instances of multiple current parishes becoming one pastorate and others where existing parishes remain unchanged. The announcement said the parishes that appear unchanged on the maps may still experience changes due to priest availability.

How existing parishes merge into a single pastorate will be determined on a case-by-case basis. The announcement said if a parish property is ever sold, the money from the sale will "follow the people into their new parish," and the archdiocese can't and won't acquire any funds under canon law.

"In some cases, an individual parish may remain as its own pastorate, but may have to adapt some of its ministries and Mass times due to priest availability and coordinate with other parishes, ensuring vibrant evangelization and social outreach initiatives. In other cases, it may be that two or more parishes remain financially independent of each other but will become a new pastorate sharing one pastor and pastoral team. Finally, in some cases it may be that parishes merge their resources together and become a new pastorate under one pastor and pastoral team," the announcement said of the pastorate process.

The plan does not say how Catholic schools will be affected. Last year, the archdiocese said it would postpone restructuring its Catholic elementary schools until the 2024-25 school year.

The draft was created after thousands of parishioners responded to the archdiocese's call for input.

The maps showing the proposed pastorates are marked Winter 2023, but no date is set.

Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski will announce a final decision on Pentecost, which falls on May 28.

St. Angela Merici, St. Norbert and Holy Name of Jesus

Sacred Heart, St. Rose Phillippine Duchesne and Blessed Teresa of Calcutta

St. Sabina, St. Ferdinand and St. Martin de Porres

Our Lady of the Holy Cross, St. Elizabeth, Mother of John the Baptist and St. Augustine

St. Matthew, Sts. Teresa and Bridget, St. Nicholas, Most Holy Trinity

St. Alphonsus Liguori

St. Francis Xavier (College Church)

Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis

St. John, Apostle and Evangelist

St. Margaret of Scotland

St. Vincent de Paul, St. Pius V

St. Anthony of Padua and St. Cecilia (remains Hispanic Church)

St. John the Baptist, Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Stephen Protomartyr

St. James the Greater, Epiphany of Our Lord, St. Ambrose

St. Joan of Arc, Church of the Magdalen and Our Lady of Sorrows

St. Gabriel the Archangel and St. Raphael the Archangel

St. John Paul II, Seven Holy Founders and St. Simon

St. Michael the Archangel, Cure of Ars, Annunciation and Our Lady of Providence

St. Andrew, St. Mark, St. Martin of Tours, St. Matthias and St. Bernadette

St. Elizabeth of Hungary Maronite Partnership Parish and St. Justin Martyr

St. Francis of Assisi

Queen of All Saints

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque

St. Catherine Laboure

Assumption

Immaculate Conception, Little Flower, St. Mary Magdalen and St. Luke

Annunziata and St. Genevieve du Bois

Immacolata

Our Lady of the Pillar

Holy Redeemer

Mary Queen of Peace

St. Peter

St. Clement of Rome

St. Gerard Majella

St. Ann, St. Rita, Our Lady of the Presentation, All Souls and St. Jude

Christ the King, All Saints, St. Roch, St. Joseph and Our Lady of Lourdes(St, Louis County)

Holy Spirit

St. John Bosco, St. Monica and St. Richard

St. Jude, Our Lady of the Presentation, St. Rita, St. Ann and All Souls(All Souls remains a Latino/Anglo parish)

St. Paul

Sacred Heart (Valley Park)

St. Joseph and Christ Prince of Peace

Holy Infant

Most Sacred Heart (Eureka)

St. Alban Roe and St. Clare of Assisi

St. Anselm

Incarnate Word and St. Andrew Kim (St. Andrew Kim will remain a Korean church as long as a Korean language priest is provided.)

Ascension

St. Francis of Assisi and St. Charles Borromeo

St. Cletus

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Peter and St. Robert Bellarmine

Sts. Joachim and Ann

All Saints

Assumption and St. Barnabas (St. Barnabas becomes Hispanic personal parish)

St. Joseph (Cottleville)

Immaculate Conception

St. Patrick

St. Gianna and Immaculate Heart of Mary

St. Paul and St. Joseph (Josephville)

St. Theodore

Immaculate Conception (Old Monroe)

St. Alphonsus, Sacred Heart (Elsberry), Sacred Heart (Troy) and St. Mary (Hawk Point)

Holy Rosary

St. Ignatius (Concord Hill), St. Vincent (Dutzow) and Immaculate Conception (Agusta)

St. Paul (Berger), Assumption (New Haven), St. Francis Borgia (Washington) and Our Lady of Lourdes

St. John the Baptist (Gildehaus), St. Bridget of Kildare (Pacific), St. James (Catawissa) and St. Mary (Moselle)

Immaculate Conception (Union), St. Joseph (Neier) and St. Claire (St. Clair)

Holy Family (Port Hudson), St. Ann (Clover Bottom), St. Gertrude (Krakow) and St. Gerald Mission

Mary Mother of the Church, Immaculate Conception(Arnold) and St. David (St. Louis/ Jefferson County)

St. John the Beloved Deciple (Imperial) and St. Joseph (Imperial)

St. Anthony (High Ridge) and Our Lady Queen of Peace (House Springs)

Good Shepherd (Hillsboro), Our Lady (Festus) and Sacred Heart (Crystal City)

Holy Martyrs of Japan and St. Anthony (Sullivan)

St. Francis of Assisi (Lubbering), St. Stephen (Richwoods), St. Joachim (Old Mines), St. Joseph (Tiff) and St. James (Potosi)

St. Rose of Lima (DeSoto), St. Joseph (Bonne Terre) and St. Anne Mission

Immaculate Conception (Park Hills), St. John Mission, St. Joseph (Farmington) and St. Catherine (Coffman)