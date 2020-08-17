Take 'A Late Summer Night’s Stroll' through Forest Park

It’s part of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s magical one-mile stroll

ST. LOUIS — If you've been to Forest Park recently, you’ve probably noticed replicas of the arch throughout the park.

It’s part of the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s magical one-mile stroll inspired by ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ It features 14 installations by PaintedBlackSTL artists.

According to PaintedBlackSTL, 14 Black artists from the St. Louis area were picked to create the series of arches along the trail through Forest Park.

A Late Summer Night’s Stroll is a socially-distant self-guided tour of iconic spots and hidden gems, featuring custom installations, open-air performances and charming vignettes.

You can take a walk in the park to see the art until Sept. 6.

According to stlshakes.org, the mile-long walk begins at 10-minute intervals between 5 p.m. – 7:40 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. Groups are limited to 10 or fewer and only one group can register per time-slot (you will not be paired with another group.) Guests are strongly encouraged to attend only with members of their own household.

The walk was also featured in a New York Times article, 'These Shows Are Made For Walking,'

"In St. Louis, audience members will walk about a mile and a quarter through scenes inspired by Shakespeare’s play: a dance company enacting a scene between Oberon and Titania; two violinists playing Mendelssohn‘s “Wedding March” from a bridge; even a burlesque artist who performs with a Great Dane dressed up as a donkey.."