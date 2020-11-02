ALTON, Ill. — Argosy Casino in Alton is set to open the first sportsbook in the St. Louis area, and it's looking for employees

The Sportsbook Career Fair will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 3-6 p.m. at Argosy Casino on 1 Piasa St.

The casino is looking to hire up to 15 employees for the following positions and more:

Sportsbook

Table games

Security

Food and beverage

"The casino is in search of team members with a passion for providing great service in a fast paced, fun filled environment," the casino said. "This is a unique opportunity for applicants to join and build a new team from the bottom up."

Applicants should come in through the employee entrance.

Argosy Casino plans to open the sportsbook in March, in time for the NCAA 'March Madness' basketball tournament later that month.

