Arizona National Guard sends 30 citizen-soldiers to California to assist with wildfires

PHOENIX — Crews from Arizona continue to be called to assist with fighting the many wildfires currently burning in California. On Friday, the Arizona National Guard sent 30 citizen-soldiers to California to help fight the fires.

This comes after a request wildfire fighting assistance from the California Office of Emergency Services.

The 30 citizen-soldiers are expected to be in California for approximately two weeks working to fight the fires.

The mobilization includes three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters equipped with wildfire suppression capabilities and specially-trained aircrews certified in wildfire response, according to the Arizona National Guard.

The Arizona National Guard said they're expected to assist in fires throughout the state.

The crew is coming off two and a half weeks of fighting the Salt Fire and Griffin Fire in the Tonto National Forest. The Griffin Fire grew to over 61,000 acres but is now 100% contained. The Salt Fire was last measured at approximately 22,000 acres and is 71% contained.

A number of large wildfires are burning throughout California including the August Complex fire in northern California, which has burned nearly 500,000 acres and is now the largest wildfire in state history.

Arizona hotshot crews around the state are also in California working to put out wildfires.

The Aravaipa Veterans hot shot crew out of Fort Huachuca, the Geronimo hotshot crew out of the San Carlos Apache Reservation and the Mormon Lake hot shot crew out of Flagstaff are all assisting with the Bobcat Fire, northeast of Los Angeles.

The Flagstaff Interagency Hotshot Crew (IHC) is working to fight the Creek Fire northeast of Fresno.

The Black Mesa IHC out of Overgaard is fighting the Valley Fire in the Cleveland National Forest east of San Diego.