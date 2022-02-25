Electrical fire takes lives of nearly all animals at Arkansas petting zoo

Cockrills Country Critters, a petting zoo in Austin, Arkansas, lost most of their animals to carbon monoxide poisoning after an electrical fire.

AUSTIN, Arkansas — Cockrills Country Critters, a petting zoo located in Austin, Arkansas, lost most of their animals to carbon monoxide poisoning after an electrical fire in the zoo's exotic barn.

The fire started in the reptile room, according to a post made on the petting zoo's Facebook page.

"I’m at a loss for words right now, I’m devastated. My babies, years of loving every moment, every memory, every picture of them," the post reads.

Animals lost include lemurs, cockatoos, prairie dogs, chinchillas, parakeets, hedgehogs, and several reptiles.

Kangaroos were unharmed due to being at home with the zoo's owner.

The post went on to say "Thank all of you for your prayers, help, and kind words. I am overwhelmed with all the comments, love & support."

"If you could join us in prayer for healing and restoration that would be much appreciated. Thank you and God bless you all."