Masked men rob St. Louis County business at gunpoint Tuesday night

The St. Louis County Police Department said that officers with the North County Precinct responded just after 8 p.m. to a business robbery in the 11000 block of Bellefontaine Road.

Officers learned two suspects entered the business wearing ski masks and robbed it at gunpoint. They took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No shots were fired and no one was injured in the robbery, police said.