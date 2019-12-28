ST. LOUIS — A suspect entered an unlocked home in south city and robbed a brother and sister at gunpoint Friday morning.

The robbery happened on the 2200 block of Charless Street at 6:05 a.m.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 54-year-old woman was washing dishes in her kitchen when a male suspect in a black mask entered through the unlocked back door.

The suspect pointed a handgun at her and demanded money, police said. Her 61-year-old brother heard her scream and ran downstairs, and the suspect forced him to give him $200 from his wallet.

The suspect then ran away.

Police are investigating the robbery.

