FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Col. Andrew Morgan, an astronaut currently aboard the International Space Station, administered the oath of enlistment to six students from Waynesville High School.

He enlisted the students through a two-way video conference call on Wednesday.

Army officials said it was the first enlistment ceremony performed from space. Sgt. Maj. James Breckinridge said the “historic event signified collaboration across multiple agencies.”

“It’s a huge honor for the folks enlisting into our Army, and I think it’s deserving,” Breckinridge said. “I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

Sixty-six percent of students in the school district have parents who work on Fort Leonard Wood. Four of the six enlisted students have parents who work on the fort, according to a press release.

The six students enlisted were: Cameron Scott, Gavin James, Arthur Perry-Hardy, Joshua Scheuner, Tyger Cole and John Cotto.

“When I heard that an astronaut was going to be swearing me in, I was super excited, and I felt like this was a tremendous honor to be swearing all of us in because how busy their schedule must be,” Scott said.

The ceremony was one of many across the country, according to the release. Nearly 1,000 future service members at 157 locations were simultaneously sworn in.

