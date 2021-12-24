Thousands of Arnold residents under boil order

Public Water Supply District No. 1 issued a precautionary boil order Friday morning after a “major break on a water main” in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Christmas Eve holiday is starting off with an urgent water situation in Jefferson County. A boil water advisory is in effect for thousands of families in the Arnold area.

Public Water Supply District No. 1 issued a precautionary boil order Friday morning after what the utility called a “major break on a water main” early in the morning. The break dropped the water pressure in the system serving Arnold.

“Our crews are working hard to get water service restored to all customers,” the water company wrote in a message on its website. “However due to the holidays, the boil order will remain in effect until water can be tested.”

All Public Water Supply District No. 1 customers are under the boil order until further notice. The water company said it will post a notice when the order has been lifted and tap water is safe to use again without boiling.