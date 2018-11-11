LEWISTOWN, Mo. — A hunter from Arnold was accidentally shot and killed by a friend during the opening weekend of Missouri’s firearms deer hunting season.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a cabin in rural Lewistown for the report of a man being shot. Officers arrived at about 4:20 a.m. Saturday to find the victim had passed away.

The man has been identified as Randell J. Reising, 52, of Arnold.

Reising was in a hunting cabin with friends. The sheriff’s office said the preliminary investigation indicates Reising woke up at 4 a.m., and while getting ready for the morning hunt he was accidentally shot by a fellow hunter and friend, who was also from Arnold.

Reising was shot in the chest.

The investigation is still open pending an autopsy by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office.

