Arnold police looking for missing Kentucky woman who never returned to motel room

Kimberly Myers was reported missing along with her car from an Arnold motel. A stationary camera read her plates in north St. Louis the next day.

ARNOLD, Mo. — Arnold police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a woman who was reported missing from a hotel over the weekend.

Kimberly Myers, 47, was reported missing at 11 p.m. Saturday from 3610 W Outer Rd., the address for the Quality Inn & Suites in Arnold.

Myers was in town with family and has no ties to the area, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. She stepped out of the motel room and never returned.

Myers drives a gray 2013 Chrysler 300 with the Kentucky license plate B0T 306. The plate was read Sunday by a stationary camera in north St. Louis, in the area of W. Florissant and Goodfellow at 1:34 a.m. and again between 9:55 and 10:42 a.m.

Myers is 5 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink sweater and blue jeans.

