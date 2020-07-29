Businesses, residents evacuated after retaining wall collapses in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. — Residents and businesses were evacuated after a retaining wall collapsed in Arnold Wednesday morning.
At around 9 a.m., a retaining wall collapsed behind businesses in the 1200 block of Jeffco Boulevard. Businesses and residents on Windcrest Circle were evacuated.
A 5 On Your Side crew was on the scene of the wall collapse and saw bricks missing from a section of the wall.
No other information has been released about the collapse. This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.