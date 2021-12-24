Arnold remains under Christmas Eve water boil advisory after water main break

City officials say the water main break happened in the subdivision behind Fox C-6 School District administrative offices.

ARNOLD, Mo. — Some residents of Jefferson County are under a precautionary water boil order, this Christmas Eve. Like an uninvited holiday dinner guest, that boil order came Friday morning after a water main break.

5 On Your Side spoke to some Arnold residents who were not aware of the precautionary boil order. Others said they saw no decrease in water pressure.

But municipal water officials can’t be too careful.

A Public Water Supply District 1 of Jefferson County boil order advisory reads, “Our crews are working hard to get water service restored to all customers. However, due to the holidays, the boil order will remain in effect until water can be tested. A notice will be posted once the boil order is lifted.”

Candice Danner, who lives in a house at Old LeMay Ferry and Morris, did not notice a change in water pressure Friday morning.

“I took a shower, and it was fine," said Danner.

But she points out a precautionary water boil order is not something she hopes to establish as a holiday tradition.

“It’s a little bit cumbersome,” she said. “Everybody’s cooking and you can smell the roast cooking in our house.”

City officials say the break is at the intersection of Rickman and Lone Dell Road.

Arnold city council and water board member Butch Cooley said, “They had a big break, here, and the boys have got it secured, again. There’s only one house that doesn’t have water. Basically, everybody will have water but it will be low pressure until they get the tank filled up again.”

At the Arnold Recreation Center, signs about the precautionary water boil order are posted. It prompted Jerry Leland to skip his pre-Christmas workout.