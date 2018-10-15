ST. LOUIS — Driving in and around St. Louis Lambert International Airport will undergo a series of changes as a construction project along the arrival lanes begins this week.

Monday, crews will begin the construction on the north and south arrival lanes of Terminal 1, which will close various lanes and shift ground transportation pick-up zones to other locations in the airport. The project, which will resurface the roadway to replace aging concrete and reconstruct the staircase between Departures and Arrivals Drives, will be conducted in two phases.

The first phase of the project will entail the closure of the south lanes of the South Arrivals Drive to the lanes north of the center island of Arrivals Drive. Passenger pickup in Terminal 1 will be moved from North Arrivals Drive along the curb to the yellow level of the Terminal 1 parking garage. In addition, pick-up zones for both hotel and motel shuttles, charter buses and ride shares will be moved to Departure Drives, which is near exit six.

The second phase of the project will shut down Terminal 1 North Arrivals Drive. Despite the closure, passenger pickup will remain on the yellow level of the Terminal 1 parking garage. Hotel and motel shuttles, employee shuttles, ride shares and charter bus pickup locations will remain in the same location as it will for the first phase. Rental car shuttle and off-airport parking shuttles will return to their original location at South Arrivals Drive. The staircase between Arrivals Drive and Departures Drive will be demolished; they will not reopen until next spring.

Both phases will last about four weeks each, the airport said. Traffic will be limited during this time to impact the normal flow of traffic.

During construction for either phase, passenger pickup will be available on the yellow level of the Terminal 1 parking garage. Drivers who are picking up passengers will be given a 15-minute grace period in the parking garage, however, the airport is urging drivers to use the Terminal 1 Cell Phone Lot while waiting for flight arrivals.

Terminal 2 and Lambert International Boulevard will not be impacted by the construction.

