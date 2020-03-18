MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — A suspect was arrested after a months-long investigation into multiple arsons in the Macoupin County area.

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday. Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers was notified of an abandoned house that was on fire south of Carlinville.

The Carlinville Fire District and Illinois State Fire Marshal responded to the scene on Illinois Route 4 next to Lake Williamson Road.

A suspect was later arrested.

The sheriff's office had been investigating several barn arsons over the last month and had been looking for a white Ford F-150 pickup in connection to the fires.

Earlier in March, officials responded to several arsons within days of each other.

"If anyone has any information please contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office this is becoming a very dangerous situation," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook on March 4.

"All arson fires are crimes against people, even if the intended target is a vacant building, trash or woods," a press release from the State of Illinois stated. "These fires must be controlled and extinguished by firefighters; and therefore, human life is endangered whenever a fire is set. Arson is a felony."

The suspect's identity will be released pending charges filed through the Macoupin County State's Attorney’s Office.

