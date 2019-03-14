ST. LOUIS – 5 On Your Side’s Art Holliday is taking on a new role with an old friend and long-time broadcasting partner.

But don’t worry St. Louis, he will continue telling stories at 5 On Your Side as well!

Holliday will join Jennifer Blome on a radio show beginning April 29.

Holliday and Blome worked together side by side on Today in St. Louis for 22 years.

Kelly Jackson Doesn't get better than this! My fave anchor team Art Holliday and Jennifer E Blome in-studio this morning for a taping of KSDK NewsChannel 5 70th Anniversary special next month. ❤

After joining Blome on the radio in recent months, Holliday said it was clear their chemistry and friendship that made them a successful duo at 5 On Your Side was still intact.

KSDK News Jennifer Blome and Art Holliday together again! They MC'd the BBB's 100th anniversary luncheon today.

The morning show will be on KTRS Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

You can still catch Holliday's great storytelling weekdays on 5 On Your Side.