Bomb threat temporarily closes St. Louis art and history museums in Forest Park

St. Louis police said they did not find any active threats after searching the museums and they should reopen soon

ST. LOUIS — Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat temporarily closed the Saint Louis Art Museum and Missouri History Museum.

Someone made threatening phone calls to the Park Ranger Desk at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed with 5 On Your Side.

Police didn’t release specifics about the phone calls but said St. Louis police officers with the help of K-9 units checked both the history and art museums for any signs of a bomb. No threats were found and the roads and museums were allowed to let people back inside at 11 a.m.

Both museums closed while police investigated the scenes. A 5 On Your Side photojournalist at the scene saw two St. Louis Parks vehicles belonging to park rangers blocking one of the streets that leads up to the art museum.

Officials with the Saint Louis Art Museum said they plan to reopen at noon. The museum typically opens at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The museum added that anyone with Nubia tickets for Tuesday will be honored or can be refunded by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

The Missouri History Museum is closed to the public on Tuesdays.