ST. LOUIS – Congratulations to Art Holliday!

He’s celebrating 40 years at KSDK.

Art grew up in St. Charles. He almost took a sports job in Tampa, Florida in 1979, but then he found out about an opening in St. Louis. And he knew if he returned home it would mean a lot to his late parents to see his television work.

For his first 10 years at 5 On Your Side, he reported on local sports, covering the Whiteyball era in Cardinals baseball and interviewing national sports figures, including Michael Jordan, John McEnroe, Wayne Gretzky, and Sugar Ray Leonard.

KSDK

In 1989, he moved to news and formed a well-known partnership with Jennifer Blome, co-anchoring Today in St. Louis together for 22 years.

KSDK

In 2011, Art moved back to a more traditional sleep schedule, anchoring and reporting for 5 On Your Side’s evening newscasts.

This year, Art announced he and Jennifer Blome were teaming up again – this time, on the radio. Their radio show started in April on KTRS.

Over the years, Art has received numerous journalistic honors and awards, including:

Three Mid-America Emmy Awards – Two for best sportscaster, one for best sports report

Induction into the Hall of Fame of the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists in 2001

Recipient of the annual Media Award from the National Alliance on Mental Health in 2002

Selection for the University of Missouri- Columbia’s Faculty-Alumni Award in 2003

Art and Jennifer were voted best anchor team by St. Louis Magazine

Induction into the St. Louis Media Foundation’s Television Hall of Fame in 2009