ST. LOUIS — The annual Art in Bloom festival at St. Louis Art Museum is this weekend.

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday. Local florists will interpret dozens of works from the museum's collection as floral displays.

There will also be lectures, family activities, food and shopping.

The festival is free, but tickets are required for floral demonstrations and lectures.

For more information, click here.

More St. Louis events:

43rd St. Louis Home & Garden Show kicks off on Thursday ST. LOUIS - Missouri's biggest home product showcase is this weekend. The 43rd annual Builders St. Louis Home & Garden Show opens at America's Center on Thursday at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday. There will be nearly 400 exhibitors and 1,400 booths at the show, filling about 340,000 square feet of America's Center with showcases of home products and services.

