ST. LOUIS — Five area Art Van Furniture stores are closing after the furniture company announced it's going out of business.

AFV Holdings Inc. said in a Thursday press release that all of its stores, including its Art Van PureSleep and Scott Shuptrine Interiors locations, will be liquidated.

Reports came out in February that the company was weighing bankruptcy.

The retailer acquired the five St. Louis-area stores from Jay Steinback in 2019 after he closed the family-owned Rothman Furniture and announced he'd be converting several locations into Art Van Furniture stores, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Liquidation sales begin Friday at all St. Louis locations:

1516 S. Hanley Rd., St. Louis

1776 W. Hwy 50, O'Fallon, Illinois

5711 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis

925 Northwest Plaza, St. Ann, Missouri

2101 E. Terra Ln., O'Fallon, Missouri

Art Van Elslander opened the first store in Detroit in 1959. It eventually became the top midwest mattress retailer, according to the company.

"Despite our best efforts to remain open, the company’s brands and operating performance have been hit hard by a challenging retail environment,” said Art Van Furniture spokesperson Diane Charles in a press release. "We recognize the extraordinary retail, community and philanthropic legacies that Art Van Furniture has built for decades in the community.”

Levin & Wolf Furniture in Ohio and Pennsylvania will be sold to Robert Levin, pending court approval.

