CLAYTON, Mo. — A lot of us are canceling our plans for this weekend because of the impending rain, but the artists at the St. Louis Art Fair are hoping the forecast doesn’t scare away shoppers.

"People have been texting me all week about the weather, and I was like I am ignoring it till Friday morning,” Sharon Spillar said.

Spillar is one of 181 artists who are part of the show. They must be invited to be a part of one of the top art fairs in the nation.

“What am I going to do? I can't change it,” she said.

Spillar lost her tent in nasty weather at the fair once before, and she’s prepared for the weather this time.

"It's up and down, you just go with the gig,” she said.

The art fair will only close if there’s severe weather.

"We feel very confident about the way this event is run,” spokeswoman Kari Logan said.

This year they have 2,000-pound blocks holding down a number of tents.

"This was ordered long before we got the forecast, but we're saying ‘Great, I'm really glad we made that decision,’” Logan said.

The fair begins at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.

