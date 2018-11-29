HILLSBORO, Mo. — Shawn Archambault lost his daughter Kaela Marie after she was killed in a crash on Highway FF near Eureka in 2010.

After that horrific day, he made her one promise.

"The day I lost her I made her this promise that for the rest of my life I will save as many young lives as possible," said Archambault.

To do that he started the KMA Foundation in his daughter's memory.

Thursday, he will be partnering with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Jefferson College and the Save A Life Tour campaign.

You can hear his powerful message at the Jefferson College Student Center in Hillsboro from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on Thursday's event click here.

© 2018 KSDK