A Way Forward: St. Louis nonprofit gives music to children

Pianos for People provides music lessons and free pianos to underprivileged people in our area

ST. LOUIS — Music has a healing power that brings people together. The nonprofit Pianos for People got its start on this assumption.

On Monday, the organization donated its 300th piano to 11-year old Amani Dugger.

"Me and Mr. Mike we play this blues thing that’s my favorite,” said Dugger.

Dugger is shy, but when her fingers are on the keys of the piano, her personality shines.

"I’m hoping to get a scholarship for music and I’m hoping to go to college to become a cardiac stenographer,” she said.

Dugger gets free lessons with Mr. Mike at Pianos for People.

She started those lessons when she was just 7 years old, thanks to the loving guidance of her grandmother.

The nonprofit has brought out her love for music. And thanks to the generous donation of Laurie Bowen, from Ballwin, Dugger has her very own piano.

"Words cannot express the gratitude that I have,” said Dugger. “Piano relaxes me and I enjoy it very much.”

If you would like to donate a piano or sponsor a child's piano lessons, click on this link.