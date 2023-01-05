APA reveals new adoption center in Olivette, offers chances to volunteer or adopt

St. Louis County contracted with APA to manage the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center in Olivette that began back in December.

OLIVETTE, Mo. — Need or want a new man’s best-friend or fur baby? The Animal Protective Association (APA) of Missouri is inviting the public to volunteer or adopt a pet at their center now in Olivette.

St. Louis County contracted with APA to manage the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center in Olivette which began back in December.

Tuesday afternoon, the APA hosted an open house to reveal the Olivette facility located at 10521 Baur Boulevard. Virtual tours were also available Tuesday morning on the APA Facebook page.

There were light refreshments, media tours, adoption specials and volunteer information.

If you missed the open house, then here are ways to get involved in helping animals.

For the APA adoption process and fees, click here.

To donate, click here.

To complete a volunteer form, click here.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.