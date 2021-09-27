When BJC HealthCare is offering free flu shot clinics in St. Louis

There are several clinics during the first two weeks in October

ST. LOUIS — It's that time of year again: flu season. BJC HealthCare wants to help make sure you avoid the flu. BJC is hosting several flu shot clinics for free through this weekend.

BJC will be following safety precautions like COVID-19 symptom screening, mandatory masking and social distancing.

Below you'll find a list of the remaining clinics. They are for residents 6-months and older.



The remaining free flu clinics do require you to sign up first. You can do that through this link. BJC said health insurance is not required to get a flu shot at their clinics.

Friday, Oct. 8

St. Charles Community College

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4601 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.

Cottleville, MO 63376

Saturday, Oct. 9

Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 Barnes West Drive

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Parking is available free on-site.

Sunday, Oct. 10

Clayton Avenue Building (CAB)

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

4353 Clayton Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63110

Parking is available in the Southeast or Southwest Lot.