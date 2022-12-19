You can help in more ways than one by donating blood the next few weeks

ImpactLife said projections estimate a 20% decrease in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Yeas, which could lead to a dwindling blood supply.

ST. LOUIS — ImpactLife is looking for blood donors ahead of the holiday season, and they are offering donors a chance to help their communities in more ways than one.

The organization said projections estimate a 20% decrease in donations during the weeks of Christmas and New Yeas, which could lead to a dwindling blood supply. In order to combat that, ImpactLife is offering to make an online donation to Feeding America to help those in need of food.

To thank donors who schedule appointments to give blood, ImpactLife will provide a voucher to redeem for an electronic gift card or donors can choose to make an equivalent value donation to Feeding America.

First-time Whole Blood donors: choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Returning Whole Blood donors: choice of $20 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

Automated donation procedures (platelets, plasma, double red cell): choice of $25 electronic gift card or donation to Feeding America

ImpactLife is not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource-sharing partners across the country.