CASEYVILLE, Ill. - A thief swipes hundreds of dollars headed for the Children’s Miracle Network.

But Caseyville police want to make sure that isn't where the story ends, Caseyville police said Jack Ingram stole a donation bin for the Children's Miracle Network from the Dairy Queen.

Inside that donation bin was hundreds of dollars.

But police want to make sure the Children's Miracle Network doesn't lose out on donations.

They created a GoFundMe to help them get back the money that was taken from them.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Children's Miracle Network. They’re also accepting donations at the Caseyville Police Department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.