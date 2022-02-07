St. Louis Children's Hospital asking for Valentine's Day letters for young patients

All you have to do is go online to write a special message to a kid spending the holiday at Children's Hospital.

ST. LOUIS — With Valentine's Day approaching, it's a great time to spread some love.

"Roses are red. Violets are blue. We can use some love from you!" St. Louis Children's Hospital said on its website.

The hospital wants to make sure its patients feel the love on Feb. 14.

As a result, people can send a sweet, personalized message to a child spending the holiday in a hospital room.

All you have to do is head to the Children's Hospital website. There you will find four different card options to pick from. Once you have chosen one, you will need to fill out a form with information such as your name and email address. Lastly, you will write a kindhearted note to one of the brave kiddos.

Don’t forget to share some love this Valentine’s Day! If you haven’t already, please take a few minutes to fill out one... Posted by St. Louis Children's Hospital on Monday, February 7, 2022

And the best part -- it's all free.

It takes nothing to make a difference in someone's day.