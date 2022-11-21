3 new stores open at City Foundry STL this month

One of the shops is open now, and two others will follow this weekend, just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

ST. LOUIS — A new retail shop recently opened its doors at City Foundry STL and two others are expected to open this weekend, just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

Sojourn by Joya recently opened at City Foundry, Boheme Boutique opens Nov. 25 and Profield Reserve opens Nov. 26.

Sojourn by Joya

Sojourn by Joya is a seasonal pop-up shop offering hand-crafted jewelry, according to a press release from City Foundry. The brand was inspired by the founders’ passion for travel, art and giving back. Proceeds from every purchase goes toward a women’s charity, the release stated.

At the pop-up shop, customers will find jewelry from Collections by Joya, men’s gifts, children’s toys, hats, scarfs, home goods and more.

“As a St. Louis small business, it's wonderful to have a space for our company and peers to operate and draw traffic to the city. We can’t think of a better place to showcase our first retail concept," Betsy Nacrelli, owner of Joya, said in the release.

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Boheme Boutique

Boheme Boutique is based in Edwardsville, Illinois, and its expansion into Missouri was “a long-term goal that approached quicker than expected,” City Foundry said. The store carries women’s clothing, handbags, jewelry, home decor and more.

“We looked around at different locations to open a St. Louis store but nothing caught our eye like City Foundry. As soon as we stepped foot on the property, we knew that this is where we needed to be,” owner Meagan Beeler said.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Profield Reserve

Profield Reserve is known for its durable clothing and its take on “vintage leisure clothes,” according to City Foundry. Profield Reserve only designs a handful of items in each collection, so customers leave with items that are truly one-of-a-kind.

“Once a collection is sold out, it’s gone for good,” owner Chris Loss said. “But these items are made to last year after year and become staples for a capsule wardrobe.”

The shop offers accessories, hats, t-shirts and sweatshirts. Clothing prices range from $40-250.

“There are so many groups in Midtown that we hope to reach and inspire, and we can’t wait to jump right in," Loss said. "This has been a whirlwind of excitement for us to move and even plan for a future expansion of our lines to include women and children’s apparel.”

Hours: Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.